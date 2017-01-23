Boy, 17, stabbed inside Etobicoke high school

A 17-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed inside Thistletown Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.

Toronto police received a call for the incident at 1:23 p.m. A TPS officer permanently stationed at the school was able to find the boy in the high school’s cafeteria.

Toronto Police say that there is one person in custody. Toronto District School Board tweeted out that the school was under lockdown until around 2:45 p.m., and is now under a hold and secure procedure as police officers ensure the safety of all students and staff. TPS are also using K9 units to search the school.

The boy was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, suffering from a chest wound.

This isn’t the first time Thistletown Collegiate Highschool was involved in armed crime. In 2013, a group of teenagers fired a gunshot at a student inside the school during an attempted robbery. Four people were charged in connection with the shooting.