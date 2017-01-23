Crown urges $350K fine against ThyssenKrupp for serious elevator injury

TORONTO — The prosecution wants a $375,000 fine imposed on one of the world's largest elevator companies for breaching safety rules.

ThyssenKrupp Canada — part of a huge multinational — was found guilty in Ontario court in November of four offences related to an incident at a Toronto condominium in July 2009.

In that incident, a man was seriously injured when an elevator plunged with its door open as he was getting in.

Evidence was that the company failed to repair or replace part of the device that holds an elevator in place.

A mechanic's requisition order related to the part either went missing or was ignored.

The prosecution calls ThyssenKrupp's behaviour egregious and says it was only by luck no one died.

"An elevator that moves with its doors open is very dangerous," the Ontario court judge was told. "This risk was well known in the industry."

ThyssenKrupp, a first-time offender, faced a potential $2 million in fines.

Currently, about 57,000 elevating devices are operating in Ontario and people rely on them as well as on the companies that service them. ThyssenKrupp is one of the major players in keeping them safe.