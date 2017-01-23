Inspired by the Women's March and want to make a difference? Run for office

Want to make a difference in your community? Run for public office.

That’s the message several groups are touting as they harness the movement created by last weekend’s marches around the world.

“It seems intimidating, particularly for young women, to walk into a room and say, ‘I want to get involved,’” said Daryna Kutsyna, president of the University of Toronto chapter of Equal Voice, a national organization that works to get more women into public office.

But no one should feel that way. In her experience, political parties are “incredibly welcoming” to young people who want to get involved, said Kutsyna, a 21-year-old experienced campaign worker who is considering her own run some day.

People can start small — student government, parent council or a municipal office — and work up to getting involved with the local riding association for the party of their choice.

It can be scary to be on the ticket against someone who has held their seat in local, provincial or national politics for years or even decades, but that doesn't mean young people shouldn't give it a try, Kutsyna said.

Rosa Pires, who runs Diverse Voices For Change, a Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ program to get more diverse women into local government, is cautiously optimistic that the excitement of the moment that’s playing out around the globe will propel more women into public life.

“On one side it’s exciting, women have woken up. On the other side, the systemic barriers are still there,” including financial obstacles, access to childcare and online harassment, Pires said. “No matter how many women mobilize, elections are the only system we know that actually changes things.”

“Step out on that ledge, don’t be afraid."

That’s the advice Adaoma Patterson has for anyone looking to make the jump into politics.

Patterson ran as the NDP candidate for Brampton-West in the 2015 federal election and lost. But she remains encouraged by the amount of support she received from experienced candidates and campaign organizers willing to show her the ropes — even those from other parties.

She has since fielded several calls from young people interested in running.

She tells them, “Get as much information as you can, so you know what you’re getting into." Then, “Step out on that ledge, don’t be afraid.

“It feels exclusionary. It feels like it isn’t for all of us,” she said. “What Saturday showed is that you do have a place.”

Resources for potential candidates:

Equal Voice's online campaign school, Getting to the Gate

Federation of Canadian Municipalities guide for women candidates

Toronto City Council protegee program (mentorship from female councillors)