New school won't stop parents from suing province

Francophone parents in east Toronto are poised to go ahead with a lawsuit against the province, despite a new French-language school opening soon near the area.

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud will open a new school for Grade 7, 8 and 9 students wishing to continue their high school education in French. The publicly funded school will start with at least 500 students, and will later expand to include Grades 10, 11 and 12.

But the Eglinton-McCowan school won’t provide any relief for Lianne Doucet and other families in The Beaches, who are determined to take legal action against the province for what they say is a violation of their kids’ right to receive equivalent education in either official language.

“Why should our kids have to travel for an hour to school in comparison to other kids who can walk to (English) school?” said Doucet. Her youngest daughter goes to Saint-Frère-Andé near College and Lansdowne, spending two hours every school day on transit.

Nicolas Rouleau, the lawyer who’s helping the families prepare their case, said they have sent numerous letters to the ministry of education, but never managed to secure a meeting with the minister.

On top of the distance issue, he said existing French schools are lacking in sports and infrastructure facilities and don’t offer an equivalent studying environment as those following their education in English.

“All we’re asking for is the same conditions the English kids take for granted,” he said, noting the ministry should put pressure on TDSB to release some of the “prime space that’s been sitting empty for long.”