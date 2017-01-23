One person dead following accident on Highway 407

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident that occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 407, Ontario Provincial Police report.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears the vehicle rolled over and that the driver has died. OPP does not yet know the driver’s age or gender.

Investigators from the Highway 407 detachment are on site, Schmidt said, and the collision reconstruction team is on the way.

The accident occurred near Dixie Rd., and the only closure in place is the northbound Dixie ramp to Highway 407 westbound.

Schmidt told commuters to expect delays in the area, as well as heavy police and emergency response presence while they deal with the initial investigation.