How much would you pay to work out at an Instagram-worthy gym?

It has been three years since her first ride, but Casey Graham still remembers the dark candlelit room, the ardent leader at the front, and the thumping beats.

For Graham, that first SoulCycle spin class was a celestial thing.

“It was life-changing,” says the 24-year-old who lives in Leaside. She’d never done a spin class before, but heard New York City’s SoulCycle, the boutique indoor-cycling brand dubbed a “party on a bike,” was different from the other fluorescent-lit, ACDC-soundtracked offerings.

“It doesn’t feel like a workout class,” she says, but more like a King West bar in “gym form.” After her ride, Graham felt like she’d been welcomed into a special, “very exclusive” club. She quickly purchased the branded attire and began imploring the company over social media to come to Toronto.

SoulCycle finally arrives on March 2 with its first Canadian location on King St. W. near Spadina Ave. offering spin classes for $28 a pop.

The arrival of SoulCycle is the latest and buzziest of high-end fitness offerings in a city brimming with pricey brands that don’t simply offer a good sweat. What comes with these high-end studios and gyms isn’t necessarily a superior workout, but a new kind of plush fitness experience. These are clubs and studios with more than personal trainers and stationary bikes — they’ve got apparel shops, immense Instagram followings and celebrity endorsements.

It’s not a gym, it’s a lifestyle.

There’s Equinox, with its full-service spa, chilled eucalyptus towels and $176 monthly memberships. And the $280-a-month CrossFit YKV, the “Pilates on crack” machines of Studio Lagree ($32 a class), and the “Pilates-meets-ballet” of Pure Barre ($199 a month after a discounted first month). A glut of yoga studios too have charged high prices for years, but spinning seems newly supreme in Toronto as SoulCycle day approaches. The studio will join Spokehaus, CYKL, Spinco, Rocket Cycle, Torq, Spynga, and Cyclebar Leaside to name a few, all offering classes for at least $20 each.

Pricey fitness boutiques have been around for years, but the growing levels of specialization and use of the phrase “boutique fitness” is relatively new, says Margaret MacNeill, University of Toronto associate professor of Kinesiology and Physical Education.

“It gives a sense of high-class. It gives a sense of luxury. And all of those things give a sense of exclusiveness that you’re a member of an elite, special, tiny club,” MacNeill says.

SoulCycle fan Graham says it’s worth the price of admission for the “overall vibe”: the pristine white lobby, the atmospheric lighting of the studio and its instructors who coach riders to “tap it back,” a phrase now popularized by the studio referring to the “squat-on-a-bike” bouncing motion bashed by some critics.

Health and fitness columnist James Fell gave the workout a “failing grade” in 2011 for “exercise physiology and biomechanics.” Others contest the club’s seeming employment of people without fitness backgrounds or certifications who have more experience as entertainers.

Gabby Cohen, senior vice-president of PR and brand strategy at SoulCycle, says their full-time instructors (five at the incoming Toronto location) go through a 10-week training regimen and the team has a physical therapist on staff to ensure the workouts do no harm.

As for harm done to the wallet, it’s the cost of running a high-end gym with full-time instructors who receive benefits and days off. Cohen says they provide full locker amenities with complimentary shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, free towels, even hair ties, gum and ear plugs at the front desk. High-end spots like SoulCycle and Equinox offer a lifestyle too — nutritional coaching, a kids club, work spaces and Instagram-worthy interiors.

Going boutique is also a more public practice in the age of gym-mirror selfies and clubs where members exit through gift shops selling everything from candles and cashmere gloves to baby onesies and trucker hats with the word “SLAY” on them. The spin studio’s Toronto location will have an “expansive lifestyle boutique,” says Cohen, featuring a limited edition varsity jacket made by Roots Canada.

MacNeill sees this rise of public displays of fitness as a kind of new-age “conspicuous consumption.” “It was a criticism of the leisure class (in the 1800s), those who had inherited all their riches and were able to have very public displays of their leisurely life, to be able to go to the horse races, to play polo,” says MacNeill.

“To some degree, the phenomenon of people putting Instagrams up is a new version of conspicuous consumption — ‘I’m in this gym and you’re not.’ ”

Indeed, there are a lot of people who are not in those gyms, which require deeper pockets than spots with monthly membership fees from $10 to $20 a month (Hone Fitness, Planet Fitness, Fit4Less, World Gym) to around $35 to $65 a month (Snap Fitness, GoodLife, LA Fitness, YMCA), but which provide fewer if any “high-end” amenities.

But many in the industry believe there are enough fitness options out there if the allure of boutique fitness doesn’t match the budget. Canada’s growing industry of fitness clubs is worth $3 billion, according to recent data from research firm Ibis.

“More than ever there are opportunities for people of all income levels to engage in physical activity,” says Rod Macdonald, vice-president of canfitpro. He has worked in both the commercial and non-profit fitness worlds in his career. He found that a kind of “tribalism” or desire for a sense of belonging is seen in all areas, no matter the membership fee and follower count on Instagram.

“The more someone feels like they really belong somewhere,” says Macdonald, “the more likely they are to stay and be advocates for the tribe.”

Superfan Graham is ready for the long-awaited arrival of the Toronto studio.

“I’ve never felt the way I did after a SoulCycle class,” she says — elated, unstoppable, her “best self,” but not penniless.