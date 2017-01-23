Toronto businesses antsy about Trump's promise to renegotiate NAFTA

Five days in, Toronto’s economic sector is already getting antsy about the effects of Donald Trump in the oval office.

Trade experts are raising red flags after Trump announced Monday the U.S. is pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reaffirmed his campaign promise to renegotiate NAFTA.

Changes to NAFTA could spell bad news for the local economy because American tech companies hoping to expand in Toronto or those already here — Microsoft, Apple, IBM and others — might have to back away because of Trump’s anti-outsourcing stance, warned Renan Levine, a U.S. politics professor at the University of Toronto.

“The other thing is that it’s simple for a Waterloo grad to get a job in Silicon Valley, but if immigration and NAFTA visas tighten that could also become difficult,” he said.

Toronto Board of Trade President Jan De Silva believes “cooler heads will prevail” and said even if NAFTA is renegotiated, the U.S. will continue to value Canada.

Levine said businesses are taking a “wait and see” approach because it’s unclear how drastic changes will be. That means, along with holding off on expansion, not making large investments.