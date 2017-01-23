Man shot dead in city's northwest: Toronto police

A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s northwest.

According to Toronto police, the victim was shot multiple times while he was sitting in the back seat of a car near Islington Ave. and Duncanwoods Dr. at about 1 a.m. Monday.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed, but he is said to be in his 20s. Police believe there were other people in the vehicle at the time, but were likely uninjured.

The homicide unit has been called to the scene and detectives are interviewing witnesses in the area, but a description of a suspect or a suspect vehicle has not been made avialable.