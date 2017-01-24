15-year-old charged after Toronto school stabbing: police
Toronto police have charged a 15-year-old boy after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed at a school in the city.
Police allege the two teens were involved in an altercation at the Thistletown Collegiate Institute in the city's northwest area on Monday.
They allege the 15-year-old took out a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old multiple times.
They say the 15-year-old then allegedly fled and the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening.
Police say they arrested the 15-year-old hours later.
Police say the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.
