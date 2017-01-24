Another sex assault charge laid against massage therapist in Whitby, Ont.

WHITBY, Ont. — Police have laid another sexual assault charge against a massage therapist from Whitby, Ont.

Police originally charged 51-year-old Robert Newey earlier this month after a woman alleged that he had touched her inappropriately during an appointment in December.

Durham regional police now say another woman has come forward with similar allegations.

They say the second charge pertains to an appointment that took place last September.

Police have said that Newey works at various spas throughout the Whitby area and they want to ensure there are no other victims.