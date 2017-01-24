Charges upgraded against 22-year-old man in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
TORONTO — Provincial police have upgraded charges against a 22-year-old man involved in a fatal car crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a crash around 7:30 p.m. on January 16 on Highway 124 in McKellar Township.
They say a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle that left its driver, David Robb of Ahmic Harbour, Ont., dead.
Thomas Hennig, of McKellar Township, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Hennig was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Jan. 27.
