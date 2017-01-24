Durham police investigating second homicide of year in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say they're investigating the second homicide of the year.

They say they were called to a home in Oshawa, Ont. on Monday where they found the body of a 31-year-old woman.

They say they also found a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They've identified the woman as Cotie Weekley of Oshawa, but have not released the cause of death.

The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.