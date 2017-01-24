Ontario’s small claims judges to be trained on illegal interest rates

Small claims court judges will receive training on how to determine the “true rate” of interest on loans that are the subject of proceedings in their courtrooms.

The announcement comes after a Star investigation revealed Toronto’s busy small claims court was unwittingly enforcing illegal, high-interest loan contracts signed by vulnerable borrowers. These loans advertised legal rates but the effective annual interest was in some cases actually far above the legal limit.

As part of their continuing education, the judges this spring will attend lectures by a fellow judge and actuaries “on how to determine the true rate of interest on loans, and high-interest loans in particular,” said Roslyn Levine, executive legal officer for Ontario’s chief justice.

At a time when more Canadians are sinking under crushing debt loads, the Star found that Toronto moneylender Erez Harosh — operating under the name XCash Financial — had filed 164 lawsuits in two years, most of them against Filipina caregivers who had borrowed from his company. Harosh had filed a new lawsuit at a rate of about one every three business days.

Bloated by the high interest rates, plus mounting fees and penalties, the loans quickly overtook the women, many of them nannies with no other source of emergency cash for needy relatives in the Philippines. They went into default and could not afford to defend the lawsuits.

Unopposed, Harosh won judgments for amounts that had ballooned from what was initially borrowed. One nanny borrowed $2,325 and was ordered by the court to pay Harosh $5,771.

The caregivers’ wages could then be garnished, allowing Harosh to collect his payments over time.

Suing was part of Harosh’s business model, and the court complex at 47 Sheppard Ave. E. was like his satellite office. Several of the judges — known as deputy judges in small claims court — apparently lacked the training to determine that Harosh’s high-interest, short-term loan contracts were illegal.

Though XCash’s instalment loans stated rates just below Canada’s criminal interest rate of 60 per cent, the Star ran calculations and found the effective annual interest rate in some instances was much higher — up to 200 per cent and, in a few cases, beyond.

The Star’s analysis of XCash loans used the formula prescribed by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries for criminal interest rate calculations. The Criminal Code of Canada states the institute is the authority on the matter.

The deputy judges who run the court face “huge” caseloads and do not have the training or, typically, the background to determine the effective annual interest rate in such cases, one deputy judge told the Star at the time.

This judge also said the Star’s findings were “quite an eye-opener,” adding: “I am concerned such plaintiffs may be taking advantage of the court process.”

Harosh, meanwhile, had said his lawsuits were “proper” and routinely approved by judges. He said that by his calculation, his interest rates were not criminal. “Our simple interest calculation was not wrong and … we did things correctly with no bad intention.” The Star had found Harosh appeared to be calculating his stated interest rate as if the borrower did not make periodic payments of interest and principal every two weeks.

Craig Allen, a leading actuary, had told the Star that when calculating an effective annual interest rate — which is required when determining whether a loan violates the law — it is important to consider the diminishing effect that periodic payments have on the borrower’s available cash.

The XCash contracts fooled debtors and the court into believing Harosh’s interest rate was lower than it actually was.

The upcoming training, part of what is known as the annual Caswell Lectures for judges, will take place in March throughout Ontario. The court would not say who will be performing the training.

Meanwhile, court records show Harosh has filed only two new small claims lawsuits in Toronto since the initial Star article published in October.

When reached by email, Harosh declined to comment on the new judge training.