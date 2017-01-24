Suspect image released after three teens sexually assualted in Toronto

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect in the alleged sexual assaults of three teenage girls last week.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl was walking in the Keele-Eglinton area just before 5 p.m. on Thursday when she was approached by a man who tried to start a conversation before sexually assaulting her and walking off.

Moments later, the man allegedly approached a pair of 16-year-old girls who were both assaulted after another attempt at conversation.

He was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Ave.

The suspect is described as brown, standing about 5’7” with a medium build, dark hair and a partially closed left eye. He appears to be between the ages of 25-35.

At the time of the alleged incidents, he was wearing a dark oversized puffy knee-length parka with dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at (416)222-TIPS.