Shipping container market proposed near Bathurst and Front Streets

A vacant strip of land near Bathurst and Front Sts. might get a lot more exciting, if one development firm gets its way.

Tusk Global Ltd. has proposed building a temporary shipping container market complete with shops, restaurants, studios, an incubator space, a brewery and an outdoor cinema at a lot near Fort York.

Tusk’s application to the city follows a November 2016 motion Coun. Mike Layton made looking into rezoning the property as parkland.

“There is a dire need for park space in the community, but it is expensive to develop parks,” said Layton, who is seeking resident feedback at a meeting this week.

But just because the city is exploring the potential for a park doesn’t mean the market won’t happen, Layton said.

“We don’t want an empty lot sitting there for years,” he said, noting that the city-owned site might be contaminated from its past as a smelting plant, further delaying park plans. “(The market) is an innovative approach for what we can do on empty lots for a shorter period of time.”

While Tusk’s application doesn’t specify how long the market would stay open, senior city planner Graig Uens said the company is interested in leasing the space for two to three years or longer.

He couldn’t say how soon the city will approve or deny the market proposal, but mentioned, “we are working as fast as we can.”