ThyssenKrupp fined $375,000 for safety breaches that led to man's elevator injury
TORONTO — A Toronto judge has fined elevator company ThyssenKrupp Canada $375,000 for breaching safety rules.
The judge said she found it surprising the prosecution had asked for so little but called it reasonable.
The fine follows a conviction related to an incident in 2009 in which a man was injured.
Evidence was that ThyssenKrupp failed to act on a badly worn but critical part in an elevator in a west-end condominium.
The lift plunged just as the man was getting on, trapping his foot.
The company, a first-time offender, tried to blame the victim as well as others for the incident.
