Toronto police identify man shot and killed Monday morning
Dylan Gill, 24, was shot while sitting in a parked car in North York and died shortly after in hospital.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police have identified the man shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in North York early Monday morning.
Dylan Gill, 24, of Toronto, was shot in the area of Islington Ave. and Milady Rd., near Finch Ave. W. at around 12:50 a.m. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police are looking for two suspects who fled south on Islington in a vehicle.
He’s the city’s second homicide victim.
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal
-
Doctor who was on Dragons Den suspended for 'egocentric' behaviour
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Meet the Toronto fashion sisters who made Forbes' 30 Under 30
-
Tory's Toronto