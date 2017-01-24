Toronto police identify man shot and killed Monday morning

Toronto police have identified the man shot and killed while sitting in a parked car in North York early Monday morning.

Dylan Gill, 24, of Toronto, was shot in the area of Islington Ave. and Milady Rd., near Finch Ave. W. at around 12:50 a.m. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled south on Islington in a vehicle.

He’s the city’s second homicide victim.