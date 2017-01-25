Celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary through Indigenous art

Kent Monkman won’t be caught up in Canada’s more traditional 150th anniversary celebrations this year.

Instead, the renowned artist will concentrate his efforts on using art to highlight the historic treatment of Indigenous people across the country.

“We survived a lot of horrible things, and we’re still here. We’re not relics of the past,” said the member of the Fish River band in Manitoba.

Canada’s history is less celebratory and more painful if you look at it through the lens of Indigenous people – from the signing of different treaties that alienated First Nations communities to the creation of reserves and other colonial policies, Monkman said.

His perspective is played out in a large-scale exhibition called Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience. It opens this week at University of Toronto and will then make its way across the country.

Featuring dozens of paintings, drawings, art installations and museum artifacts, the project is a journey back through time, drawing parallels betsween the evolution of art and experiences of Indigenous people.

For example, Monkman replicates Robert Harris’ famous portrait of the Fathers of Confederation and inserts his own alter ego, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, in the new painting he titled The Daddies.

“The point is, there was no thought toward Indigenous people in that meeting,” he said about the work.

Other pieces cover issues ranging from murdered and missing Indigenous women, teen suicide and comparisons between traditional healing and modern medicine.

Through the exhibit, Monkman hopes people will reflect more on “our national myths” and the picture Canada has created of itself in the world.