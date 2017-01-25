College Street Bar owner and employee face more sex assault charges

A Toronto bar owner and an employee are facing more charges connected to an alleged sexual assault.

On Dec. 15, 2016, a 24-year-old woman told police she was held inside Little Italy’s College Street Bar and sexually assaulted after she was given illicit drugs with alcohol.

Days later, Gavin MacMillan, 41, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, were both arrested and charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

Upon further investigation police laid additional charges on Wednesday.

MacMillan is now charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and trafficking. He also faces a charge of failure to comply with recognizance.

Carrasco faces the same charges, aside from failure to comply, in addition to three counts of sexual assault.

The pair appeared in court on Tuesday. Police have asked anybody with information about the alleged crimes to come forward.