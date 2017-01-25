Man who posted ‘revenge porn’ of ex gets second chance to defend himself

“It takes a lot of courage and a lot of fortitude to get this far and then realize how far a road it is to continue down.”

Still, Doe’s attempt to break legal ground has not been in vain, Reynolds said.

The original landmark judgment by Justice David Stinson has not been overturned and the new legal framework he devised and his analysis of the harm caused by the non-consensual distribution of intimate images still stands, she said.

“I think it will be helpful to other cases as well as this case,” she said.

It is not contested that N.D. posted the video to the porn site. He can only be referred to by his initials to protect the identity of Doe.

A court will need to determine again what he is legally liable for and how much any damages should be. Stinson found him liable for breach of confidence, intentional infliction of mental distress, and invasion of privacy.

Justice Grant Dow’s reasons for his September 2016 decision to reopen the case had not been made publicly available by Tuesday.

“Our argument is that even though it may seem like the defendant is getting a second chance and doesn’t deserve one, people need to look at the bigger picture. Our law should develop when all the evidence is presented and tested by the courts with all the parties participating,” said Dhiren Chohan, the lawyer representing N.D.

“It is actually in the interests of justice that the matter should be heard on its merits . . . I think the prejudice of delay is outweighed by the sheer importance for the courts to establish proper decisions and proper procedures for other litigants to be able to assess to see if they want to go through the process Jane has gone though.”

Doe’s lawyers argued that reopening the case would cause considerable psychological harm and prejudice to the young woman, who was 18 when the video was posted in December 2011 and is trying to recover and move forward with her life. It would also send a message to defendants that they don’t need to take these claims seriously and discourage plaintiffs from pursuing litigation, they argued.

In denying Doe’s lawyers leave to appeal Dow’s decision, Justice Frances Kitely disagreed that reopening the case would discourage plaintiffs, and found that the significant legal conclusions that may result from the case would have more weight after a hearing that includes both sides.

A statement of defence must be filed by Jan 29.