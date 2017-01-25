Toronto's Green Line linear park inches forward

Move over Rail Deck Park, another urban park green space is getting a new wave of energy.

The Green Line, a proposed 5-km linear park from Lansdowne to Spadina, might finally be getting some money — $275,000 set aside in the proposed 2017 city budget.

There’s also $300,000 in the proposed budget for work on a community garden along the route and more money set aside over the next couple of years in the city’s long-term planning budget.

Park People’s Jake Tobin Garrett has been pushing for the project for about two years now and sees this as a critical moment.

“The big step is that the city has now put forward money and hired consultants to do a Green Line implementation plan that looks at the Green Line as one cohesive, whole, linear park and trail,” he said.

The area is currently a string of parkettes along a hydro corridor, split up by parking lots and underused spaces. It needs investment and commitment from the city to make the connections.

The park is still years away from being a reality, said Tobin Garrett.

“It’s a multi-year project no matter how you slice it. But one of the key things that I think the implementation plan will get is how the park can be built in terms of timelines.”

While other projects like Rail Deck Park, and the Bentway (formerly known as Project: Under Gardiner) remain in the works, Tobin Garrett said there’s room for them all.