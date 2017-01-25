More charges laid after police allege woman drugged, sexually assaulted in bar

TORONTO — Two men are facing additional charges after a woman alleged she was drugged, confined and sexually assaulted at a bar in downtown Toronto last month.

Gavin MacMillan, 41, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, were initially arrested in mid-December and charged with forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault.

Police said Wednesday that new information led them to charge MacMillan with four counts of gang sexual assault and one count each of forcible confinement, drug trafficking and failing to comply with recognizance.

They said Carrasco is now also charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, three of sexual assault and one each of forcible confinement and drug trafficking.

Police allege a 24-year-old woman was given illicit drugs and alcohol while at the College Street Bar on the evening of Dec. 14, 2016.

They say she was then allegedly forcibly confined and sexually assaulted inside the bar.

Media reports have identified MacMillan as the owner of the bar and Carrasco as an employee.