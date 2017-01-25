Oshawa woman died of stab wounds: Durham police

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a 31-year-old woman who was found dead in an Oshawa, Ont., home this week died of stab wounds.

Durham Regional Police also say a 31-year-old man found at the scene is in hospital with injuries that were self-inflicted.

Police say they went to the Oshawa home on Monday, where they found the body of Cotie Weekley.

They did not initially release her cause of death.