Telling stories of migration one Canadian neighbourhood at a time

A Toronto non-profit promoting the city’s migration history is marking Canada’s 150th anniversary by branching out in search of more resettlement stories.

The Toronto Ward Museum is preparing to send a handful of young people in three different neighbourhoods to collect stories of immigrants, with a focus on how good neighbourliness helps in nation building.

It’s part of the museum’s Block By Block project, which is set to explore how people from around the world manage to find a sense of belonging in Canada, said the museum’s co-founder Gracia Dyer Jalea.

“You hear a lot about how we’ve become a multicultural society, but this project wants to examine how the hyper local story of a neighbourhood can relate to the national fabric,” she said.

The three neighbourhoods to be studied – St. John’s Ward in Toronto, Cote-des-neiges in Montreal and Strathcona in Vancouver – have historically been diverse and welcoming to new immigrants.

By documenting at least 10 migration stories from each of them, the project seeks to build bridges between the past and the present, and engage newcomers in conversations that will showcase and celebrate the country’s diversity.

The multimedia project will share profiles and portraits with the public through an online platform. The stories will also be displayed at Block Parties to be organized in the three respective neighbourhoods later in the summer.

Jalea, who is of Filipino descent and was born and raised in Etobicoke, said the purpose of the project is to create space for people whose stories are often left out of society’s narrative.

“Growing up, people would always ask: ‘Who are you? Where are you from?’ I’m just a human being, you know,” she said.