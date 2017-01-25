Toronto group tracking data deleted under Trump regime

A Toronto group is making it their business to safeguard public access to information during Donald Trump’s administration.

On Wednesday, Trump mandated political appointees must review Environmental Protection Agency studies and data before they’re released. Last week, just minutes after his inauguration, references to climate change were scrubbed from the White House website.

It’s likely just the beginning, said University of Toronto professor Michelle Murphy.

“We expect in the coming days to see more profound changes,” she said.

The director of the Technoscience Research Unit has been preparing for Trump’s Internet purge all fall and helped organize an event to stockpile scientific data from government websites in December.

Now, as the new president gets down to business, the group is shifting its focus to tracking exactly what’s being lost.

“We are monitoring tens of thousands of websites that we have identified as vulnerable to change so that we can be reporting back as things change to the public,” Murphy said. “It’s millions of pages of websites and many, many data sets.”

The idea is to make sure as much information as possible remains publicly accessible even if it’s deleted from official channels, scientists are muzzled or funding to maintain data sets is cut.

In some ways, the world has been through this before, said Matt Price, a UofT lecturer in the department of history and faculty of information.

“This is a classic pattern. It seems very similar to what happened in the Harper era,” he said.

Only this time, “it’s got this kind of authoritarian ring to it.”

The fact that scientific data is now so vulnerable shows a flaw in how data is collected and maintained, he added.