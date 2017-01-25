Toronto police lay 107 charges in firearms investigation

Toronto police have laid a total of 107 charges in a firearms investigation.

They say officers executed five search warrants in the city on Tuesday that resulted in the recovery of nine firearms, including semi-automatic handguns, and 42 rounds of ammunition.

Junior Richardson, 38, of Toronto, faces charges that include nine counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and nine counts of possession for the purposes of weapons trafficking.

Kathryn Concepcion, 36, of Toronto, faces charges that include nine counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime and nine counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.