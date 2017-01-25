Toronto police recover nine firearms, 3 people face 107 charges

Toronto police said that they have recovered nine fire arms and high-capacity magazines as part of a firearm investigation that resulted with the arrest of three people on Tuesday.

At a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m., Inspector Peter Moreira announced that police had recovered on Tuesday several guns including six semi-automatic guns and a vintage revolver.

Junior Richardson, 38, of Toronto was charged with nine counts of possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking, possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm. Richardson faces in total nine charges.

38-year-old Kathryn Concepcion was charged with a total eight charges. Concepcion faces nine counts of five charges alike or similar to the charges Richardson faces.

Everton Curling, 52, of Toronto was charged with possession of cocaine.