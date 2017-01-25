UofT students create new menu-planning tool for drop-in centres
Making nutritious meals in bulk with donated goods can be tricky, say drop-in staff.
As food coordinator at Sistering, a 24-hour drop-in centre for women, Patricia Beard never knows what chefs will have to work with.
One day they could get a donation of sweet potatoes from a nearby health food store. The next, a pile of canned soup high in sodium.
“You have to be very creative,” Beard said about her kitchen strategy.
So, when she heard a group of UofT masters of public health students were looking for a project, Beard saw an opportunity.
She teamed up with Etienne Nemanishen, Courtney McAskile, Sarah Kassel and Hazel Fernandez to develop a unique tool that helps drop-in centres plan the most nutritious menus possible.
The group created a simple tool that lets staff search by food or food group to find nutritious recipes in bulk portions quickly and easily. So if Sisterhood happens to recieve a big donation of, say, asperegas, they can use the new tool to find the most effecient and nutritious method of cooking it.
“Most of the clients who use drop-in centres only have one meal in a day,” Nemanishen said. “So the challenge is to meet their nutritional needs in one meal.”
Sistering has been using the tool for about a month, Beard said. She’s now planning to roll it out in 29 other drop-in centres across the city.
