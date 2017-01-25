Video surfaces showing woman struck by TTC streetcar

The TTC is urging pedestrians to be careful crossing the street after a graphic video surfaced online Wednesday showing a woman hit by a moving streetcar.

The short clip, posted to reddit and imgur, shows the woman thrown backwards and landing face down after getting hit as she crosses the road.

Toronto police said they investigated the collision which happened last month on the evening of Dec. 13, on St. Clair Ave W. near Dufferin St..

The woman who was struck appeared to be crossing at mid-block, Const. Clinton Stibbe said. She was taken to hospital and released after a short period of time. Her injuries were not considered to be serious, Stibbe said.

No charges were laid in the collision.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in an email that the streetcar driver was found to be not at fault and that the transit commission “advises pedestrians crossing streetcar tracks to do so carefully and at signalized intersections.”

Green said the woman suffered cuts to her face and head.

This case was one of 20 reported cases of a pedestrian getting struck by a streetcar last year, Green said.