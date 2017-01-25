Kathleen Wynne takes aim at Kevin O’Leary for spreading ‘falsehoods’

Premier Kathleen Wynne says she has no regrets about taking a chomp out of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary for spreading “falsehoods” about Ontario.

Wynne said Tuesday she does not appreciate the celebrity federal Conservative leadership hopeful’s attacks on the province’s economic performance.

“I do believe that political debate should be based on facts: factual assertions, factual statements as opposed to false assertions or some sort of alternative reality,” she told reporters at Kitchener’s Conestoga College.

“Facts still matter. They still matter in political discourse and they still matter in everything that we do. And when someone like Kevin O’Leary . . . runs down Ontario with falsehoods, I’m going to stand up and I’m going to put the facts on the record,” the premier said.

“I’m going to defend Ontario and I’m going to make sure that people know what’s actually going on. I don’t think that it serves anyone to let falsehoods hang out in the public realm.”

Wynne escalated the war of words with the former Dragons’ Den stalwart, who now plies his trade as Mr. Wonderful on ABC’s Shark Tank, in a Facebook post Sunday.

She was outraged that, after launching his federal Tory leadership bid last Wednesday, he erroneously claimed Ontario lagged behind Michigan in auto investment and had higher corporate tax rates.

O’Leary replied on Facebook on Monday, lumping her in with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in the trio of “incompetent politicians” out to “destroy my country.”

That triggered open letters to him later that day from Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault, decrying his spreading of disinformation.

On Tuesday, O’Leary again took to Facebook scolding Duguid and Thibeault by noting “Canadians aren’t going to stand for rhetoric and political BS anymore.”

“Three letters in two days . . . why are you still writing me? You only have a short time in office until the next election.after which, thankfully, you will be gone. Why don’t you use your last days to do some work for the people of Ontario?” he wrote.

“The disregard you have for taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars is stunning.”

Wynne indicated she is relishing a fight with a Tory who is considerably better known than Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, her main rival in the June 7, 2018 election.

“I know that he disagrees with what we’re doing in Ontario. He disagrees, apparently, with building up the economy. He disagrees, apparently, that government needs to have a role in making the economy fair,” she said of O’Leary.