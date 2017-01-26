Police search for two pickpockets targeting Etobicoke diners

Toronto police have released security images of two wanted women after diners complained that their wallets were stolen at various Etobicoke restaurants.

Police said they have received at least five such reports between Dec. 4, 2016, and Jan. 5. The two women would push back their chairs and pretend to reach in their own pockets when actually they were reaching into the coats and purses hanging off the back of the victims’ chairs in the restaurants, police said.

It’s unclear if the two suspects worked together or were present at the restaurant at the same time when the thefts took place, said Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu.

In another incident on Jan. 5, police say the same two suspects stole from a 58-year-old woman while she was shopping in Cloverdale Mall in Etobicoke.

One of the women followed the victim out of the mall when the second suspect deliberately dropped papers in front of the victim, police said. The woman behind the victim then unzipped the victim’s purse and took her wallet while she remained distracted with the suspect who had dropped her papers.

After reviewing security footage in the mall, police said the woman behind the victim had previously peeked over the victim’s shoulder while she was making her last purchase to obtain her PIN number.

Police are reminding people to keep their personal belongings close at all times and to protect their PINs when making purchases with financial cards.