Policy change needed to save Toronto heritage buildings

Last weekend, it was a 110-year-old bank building at Yonge and Roselawn. Next, it could be any of the historic — or just plain beautiful — buildings in your neighbourhood.

That’s the message from people leading a new wave of calls for policy changes at city hall aimed at saving noteworthy buildings from demolition.

“Apart from rental housing, it’s pretty much carte blanche,” Catherine Nasmith said about the ease with which developers can secure demolition permits regardless of a building’s cultural value. “There’s absolutely no other area where you’re allowed to be so destructive. It’s amazing to me that the process is never questioned.”

Nasmith is president of Architectural Conservancy Ontario, one of the groups that want to see changes.

Getting buildings designated — and thereby protected — under the Ontario Heritage Act is a long, complicated process, while a demolition permit can be issued within days, Nasmith said.

She wants to see things work the other way around: Make it easier to get building protection and harder to acquire a demolition permit.

It’s change that could have helped save the Bank of Montreal building torn down Saturday at 2444 Yonge St. The building was under review to be placed on the city’s heritage inventory list when bulldozers moved in.

A similar story played out in 2015 when the Stollery’s building at 1 Bloor and at Odette House (81 Wellsley) in 2012.

Others are calling for the province to move faster on reviewing Heritage Act applications so the city’s inventory of protected properties can stay updated. First created more than 40 years ago, the inventory contains about 18,000 buildings officially listed or designated under the province’s Heritage Act.

The city also needs to boost resources allocated to saving our history, said Kaitlin Wainwright, director of programming at Heritage Toronto.

The city knew, for example, that the BMO building was up for heritage designation, but they didn’t have the means to act quickly, she said.