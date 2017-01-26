Provincial government to put brakes on Toronto toll plan

TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that Premier Kathleen Wynne is set to deny the Toronto mayor's request for the ability to impose tolls on two major commuter highways.

An official with knowledge of the decision but who wasn't authorized to speak about it on the record says that it's about affordability.

Instead, Wynne will announce hundreds of millions of dollars for municipalities for transit in the form of a gas tax enhancement.

The source says that the conversation with Toronto about tolls could perhaps be revisited when its Smart Track plan is in place, but until there are viable options for commuters in place, the province won't approve tolls.

A statement from Mayor John Tory's office says if the province is denying Toronto its tolling request, he expects the province to take "serious and immediate action" to address Toronto's needs.