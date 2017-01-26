Task force recommendations on modernizing the Toronto Police Service
TORONTO — A task force report released Thursday makes 32 recommendations on how to "modernize" the 8,000-member Toronto Police Service. Here are some key ones:
Culture change: Moving toward collaborative and empathetic policing that encourages independent problem solving and fairness.
Neighbourhood policing: Assign officers for minimum three years to neighbourhoods to build trust and dialogue.
Risk-based response: Dispatch officers immediately only when required for safety reasons.
Overhaul paid duty: Deploy off-duty officers on paid duty only where absolutely necessary
Moratorium on hiring and promotions: To last until 2019.
SOURCE: "Action Plan: The Way Forward" by the Transformational Task Force.
