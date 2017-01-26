Toronto cops face formal complaint for videoed cellphone threat, AIDS comment

TORONTO — A man who videoed Toronto police officers threatening to seize his cell phone for recording an arrest has filed a formal complaint.

Waseem Khan says he wants the Office of the Independent Police Review Director to hold them accountable.

Khan's video shows a man on the ground with police standing over him when an officer turns his attention to Khan.

The footage shows two officers then threatening to confiscate Khan's cellphone.

Another is heard warning him the suspect might spit in Khan's face and give him AIDS.