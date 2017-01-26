Toronto police to issue report today on ways to modernize force

Toronto police are set to release a report today on ways to modernize the force.

The service's Transformational Task Force is set to table the document — called "Action Plan: The Way Forward " — with the Toronto Police Services Board at a meeting this afternoon.

The task force began its work last February and is expected to put forward a multi-year plan to strengthen the service.

The report is expected to include plans for facilities, information technology and resources, as well as performance objectives.