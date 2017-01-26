What's next after the Toronto Women's March?

The protest signs have been thrown out and the pink cat-eared hats have been put away.

But that doesn’t mean Toronto women, both those who made the trip to Washington for the Women’s March and the thousands that attended the sister event at Queen’s Park, are giving up any time soon.

Their U.S. sisters have started “10 actions/100 days” to continue the momentum of the historic march. The first action: Penning postcard to senators about issues that matter most.

The Canadians, meanwhile, have drafted a “call to action” letter addressed to all federal leaders, said group spokeswoman Gillian Sonin.

The call to action advocates for issues like a national childcare strategy and a national action plan to address violence against women.

While it’s important to stand in solidarity with American women under Trump, it’s also vital to address problems in our own backyard, Sonin said.

“There are women within our own borders who are not granted the rights that they’ve been promised and that they deserve,” she added. “We like the idea of the 10 actions in a 100 days, but of course we would tweak it to be Canadian centred.”

Kavita Dogra, who spearheaded the Toronto Women’s March, is encouraging people to send a message to the mayor about supporting women’s needs in the 2017 city budget.

“We are overwhelmed with support and interest and are considering what to do next to ensure that we are pushing forward a movement that sparks change and action,” she wrote in an email.