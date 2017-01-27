Toronto sports fans ready to welcome Biyombo

The Sunday clash between the Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic can’t come fast enough for Danny Niyitegeka.

The local fan has been sitting on his ticket since early December, counting the days until he will be in the stands once again to see his all-time favourite basketball player: Bismack Biyombo.

“I think I’ll buy his Magic jersey and wear it for just one day,” he said, torn between cheering for the home team or the six-foot-nine centre who captured the hearts of many Torontonians in his one-year stint with the team.

He may not have been the Raptors’ best player, but Biyombo’s heroics and celebrations on the hardwood left a lasting impression. You can still see his No. 8 jersey in the stands at Air Canada Centre games.

A Raptors spokesperson said the organization has no plan of showing any video tribute for Biyombo in his first return to the city since he signed a four-year, $72-million contract with the Magic last summer.

But it’s not a stretch to expect cheers — or even a standing ovation — from fans when the Congolese native enters the game Sunday.

“He just inspired confidence in his teammates and the crowd,” said Niyitegeka, who has turned to Magic games to keep the Biyombo fever going.

Some fans believe his absence will continue to affect the team’s performance. Ask long-time fan Remmy Chyco: he says the Raptors wouldn’t be in the five-game losing skid now if he’d remained on the squad.

“Losing Biyombo was like losing the true Raptors identity,” he said, remembering the rim protection he provided during the playoffs against the likes of Paul George, Dwyane Wade and, of course, Lebron James.

“We will never find another player like him.”

Biyombo’s most memorable moments as a Raptor:

• The Block: In Game 4 of last year’s Conference Finals, Biyombo got whistled for an epic block on Lebron James’ attempt. Fans loved it nonetheless. Asked at the time about the foul, Biyombo was entertaining as ever. “I don’t want to lose any money,” he said.

• Rebound record: Biyombo was instrumental in the Raptors’ first win of the Conference Finals when he grabbed a total of 26 rebounds, tying a basketball playoffs record of more than three decades. A week earlier, he had totaled 25 boards against the Indiana Pacers.