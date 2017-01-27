'Violent and dangerous' man escapes police custody at Toronto General Hospital

Members of the public are being warned not to approach a “violent and dangerous” suspect, who escaped custody at Toronto General Hospital, according to police.

Staff called police to the University Ave. hospital just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The man, 39-year-old Justin Yates, was wanted by police for an alleged robbery in the Queen St. W. and Bay St. area earlier this month.

Const. David Hopkinson said Yates was in correctional custody when he escaped. Police could not confirm if he was in custody at the hospital for charges related to that incident, or for unrelated charges.

“There’s greater opportunity [for him to take off], because it’s not a secure facility,” he said.

In an update posted to Twitter just before 9 p.n., police said the suspect was last seen getting into a taxi and being dropped off in the Yonge St. and Dundas St. area.