Mississauga woman convicted in confrontation where police killed her son

A judge has found a Mississauga woman guilty of numerous charges relating to a March 2015 incident in which police fatally shot her son.

Boketsu Boekwa was convicted of conspiracy to murder her neighbour, as well as assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Superior Court Justice Michal Fairburn delivered the verdict Friday morning, with reasons to follow.

Boekwa’s lawyer, Christopher Assie, told reporters the Crown will be seeking to have Boekwa declared not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder, which he said he will challenge.

The matter is back in court next month.

Boekwa was arrested in March 2015 after officers descended on her Queen Frederica Dr. home. They were responding to a call that she had allegedly threatened a neighbour with a knife. At one point, she struck one of the officers on the back of the head with a metal pot.

Her son, Marc Ekamba-Boekwa, was shot as he advanced on police with a knife. According to Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, which cleared the three officers of any criminal wrongdoing, they fired a total of 19 shots at Ekamba-Boekwa.

Eleven of those shots struck the 22-year-old man, who died from his injuries.