Ontario denies Toronto tolls, boosts gas tax funds for municipalities

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne is denying Toronto's request to charge tolls on two major commuter highways, but says Ontario municipalities will get a bigger share of gas tax money for transit.

Wynne says there weren't enough commuter options in place to justify adding tolls to the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, where Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he wanted to charge $2 tolls.

The premier says that starting in 2019, the share of the gas tax that goes to municipalities will increase from two cents per litre, reaching four cents per litre by 2021 — but it won't increase the tax that drivers pay at the pumps.

Ontario currently commits $335 million of gas tax funding to about 100 municipalities for transit, which the province estimates would increase to $642 million in 2021-22.

The Liberal government has promised to balance the budget in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but with an election looming in 2018, it has not made any promises about budgets beyond those years.