Toronto and U.S. stock indexes decline, loonie slips, commodities lower

TORONTO — North American stock markets lost ground in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.30 points to 15,571.22, after nearly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23.55 points to 20,077.36 and the S&P 500 lost 3.02 points at 2,293.66. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.59 of a point at 5,654.59.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.21 cents US, down 0.14 of a U.S. cent from Thursday.

The March crude oil contract fell 67 cents to US$53.11 per barrel, while the March natural gas contract dropped 10 cents at US$3.29 per mmBtu.