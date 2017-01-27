Toronto and U.S. stock indexes decline, loonie slips, commodities lower
TORONTO — North American stock markets lost ground in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.30 points to 15,571.22, after nearly two hours of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23.55 points to 20,077.36 and the S&P 500 lost 3.02 points at 2,293.66. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.59 of a point at 5,654.59.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.21 cents US, down 0.14 of a U.S. cent from Thursday.
The March crude oil contract fell 67 cents to US$53.11 per barrel, while the March natural gas contract dropped 10 cents at US$3.29 per mmBtu.
The February gold contract fell $2.50 to US$1,187.30 an ounce and March copper contracts were flat at US$2.67 a pound.
