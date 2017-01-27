A 'kick in the head:' Toronto city councillors react to Kathleen Wynne's road tolls reversal

Kathleen Wynne has “kneecapped” the city by rejecting a proposal to toll the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner, furious Toronto councillors said Friday.

They charge that Wynne, who was initially supportive of the plan, caved in to 905-belt Liberal MPPs by saying the city can’t toll users of two highways for which it bears the full costs, and that means it's time to push the province to upload other ostensibly provincial costs for which the city pays the bills.

While welcoming Wynne’s promise to give all Ontario municipalities a bigger share of the gas tax, they doubted Toronto’s estimated $170 million-per-year share will come close to long-term revenues forecast from tolls endorsed by Mayor John Tory and city council.

“I think it’s a very short-sighted and politically minded decision by a government that is not too popular and won’t let Toronto do something that is fiscally responsible,” Etobicoke Coun. John Campbell said in an interview Friday.

“The bottom line is, Wynne didn’t have the political courage to allow us to do that. It’s galling and it’s totally irresponsible. The province has talked about Toronto needing to be fiscally responsible and they gave us an option and now this,” Campbell said.

“Wynne is afraid of the backlash from Mississauga, Peel, Halton and Durham, but why shouldn’t people who live there help pay for roads they drive on every day?”

Campbell said the city needs to start talking to the province about taking ownership of the Gardiner and DVP and their huge costs, along with social housing, child care and other Toronto costs more suited to a provincial government.

Tory called the decsion tolls the latest in a "series of paternalistic responses that undervalue municipal autonomy" and the priorities of people who live in Toronto.

"We cannot continue this way," Tory said in Friday afternoon. "This was a government that seemed to understand the distinct needs of Ontario's largest city, Ontario's economic engine.

"This is short sighted, it is not right, and it will ultimately hurt the Ontario residents who need transit and housing the most."

Councillor Josh Colle, the TTC chair, echoed that sentiment and said he and others at city hall were blindsided by Wynne’s flip-flop.

“I’m really shocked,” he said early Friday. “We always take the (gas tax) money which goes to transit but, if reports of our share are true, there will be a gap left to be bridged in terms of revenues. Maybe it’s just time to upload those roads to the province.”

Left-wing councillors, some who cautiously praised Tory’s move in backing tolls, tweeted their frustrations but were not rushing to the mayor’s defence.

Councillor Joe Mihevc called it a “kick in the head” to council’s authority.

“The question is, what’s next?” Colle said. “I think we have to look at all the things the city does that is provincial in nature and how we square the financing of them, whether it be roads we own in name only but have no control over or social housing.

“I’m not going to stomp around but it does require a further conversation about who pays for what.”

Civic leaders in the 905 area, who will now also benefit from an increased share of gas tax revenue, welcomed the cancelling of tolls, which will save their residents from having to pay to get into the city.

In Mississauga, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said a doubling of gas tax funds for her city would be a welcome investment in transit.