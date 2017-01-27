Toronto inmate dies after alleged assault, man charged

Toronto police have charged a 22-year-old man with second-degree murder after the death of an inmate who was allegedly assaulted at a detention centre in the city.

Police say officers were called to the Toronto South Detention Centre around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They say two men, both inmates, were allegedly involved in an altercation in which one man suffered serious injuries.

Police say the man, who was identified as 41-year-old Victor Ogundipe, died in hospital.