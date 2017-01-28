News / Toronto

17-year-old boy seriously injured after hit-and-run in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are searching for a white four-door Toyota with front-end damage following the Friday incident.

The 17-year-old was unconscious when he was taken to a local hospital.

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck in a hit-and-run in Brampton.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at Bramalea Rd. and Dewside Dr.

The boy was rushed unconscious to a local hospital, said Peel Paramedic Services spokesperson Mike Merko.

The car that hit the boy was moving at approximately 80 kilometres per hour, Merko said.

Peel Regional Police are seeking the driver of a white, four-door Toyota with front-end damage.

