17-year-old boy seriously injured after hit-and-run in Brampton

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck in a hit-and-run in Brampton.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at Bramalea Rd. and Dewside Dr.

The boy was rushed unconscious to a local hospital, said Peel Paramedic Services spokesperson Mike Merko.

The car that hit the boy was moving at approximately 80 kilometres per hour, Merko said.