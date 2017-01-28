17-year-old boy seriously injured after hit-and-run in Brampton
Peel Regional Police are searching for a white four-door Toyota with front-end damage following the Friday incident.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck in a hit-and-run in Brampton.
The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Friday evening at Bramalea Rd. and Dewside Dr.
The boy was rushed unconscious to a local hospital, said Peel Paramedic Services spokesperson Mike Merko.
The car that hit the boy was moving at approximately 80 kilometres per hour, Merko said.
Peel Regional Police are seeking the driver of a white, four-door Toyota with front-end damage.
-
Tory's Toronto
Opinion: Wynne's decision on road tolls nothing short of betrayal
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Meet the Toronto fashion sisters who made Forbes' 30 Under 30