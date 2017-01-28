Man faces charges after back-to-back bank robberies in Toronto

Toronto police say a man allegedly responsible for two back-to-back bank robberies has been arrested.

They say the incidents happened on Tuesday morning within 15 minutes of each other.

Investigators say a masked man entered a Scotiabank, demanded money, and left empty-handed after the teller refused.

Police say he then entered a Bank of Montreal down the street from the Scotiabank, and again demanded money.

Officers say the teller feared for her safety and gave over the cash.