Doctors’ vote to oust Ontario Medical Association leadership fails

Attempts to overthrow the top executives representing the Ontario Medical Association failed on Sunday, after votes at a special meeting orchestrated by a breakaway group of doctors fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

Discontent with the OMA leadership remains high, however, as a vote of non-confidence in the executive passed with 55 per cent support.

Sunday’s special meeting was orchestrated by a breakaway group of elected council delegates who wanted to overthrow the OMA’s executive committee.

Earlier this month, 25 members of the OMA’s council requested a special meeting to address “the issue of OMA Board leadership.” The letter said that the council raised substantial concerns and issues with OMA strategy, structure and function, but they were dismissed by the board and no substantive changes were made.

“Poor leadership has contributed to an environment were physicians are routinely marginalized, disrespected, insulted and ignored by the current government,” the letter read.

“The profession desperately needs unity, and unity will only be achieved with strong, effective and determined leadership. Since the OMA Board has proven itself unable to lead change, OMA Council must exercise its duty to govern.”

A motion to oust president Dr. Virginia Walley failed to earn a two-thirds majority, with 50 per cent of the OMA council voting in favour of removing her. A motion to remove president-elect Dr. Stephen Chris also failed, but was supported by 47 per cent of the membership.