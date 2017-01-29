Toronto police Hate Crimes Unit investigating banned ‘anti-Marxist’ newsletter

A controversial “anti-Marxist” newsletter, which the federal government has already banned Canada Post from delivering, is under investigation again for allegations of a hate crime, Toronto police said Sunday.

Your Ward News is published under editor-in-chief James Sears. The Winter 2017 edition of the newsletter posted online contains anti-LGBTQ slurs, racist language and other anti-Semitic imagery.

Toronto police say the newsletter was reported to have been distributed in the Eglinton-Lawrence area.

Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service said it’s not clear what date the newsletter was delivered, but officers have received several calls from people “outraged” by its content.

“It contains swastikas and some other things people believe to be hate speech,” Hopkinson said.

Your Ward News was previously investigated by the Hate Crimes Unit in 2015 for the same type of allegations, though no charges were filed.

Judy Foote, minister of Public Services and Procurement, which oversees Canada Post, issued an order barring the mail delivery service from distributing Your Ward News in June 2016.

In the newsletter’s latest edition, Sears — who also runs a “Hitler fan club” — wrote an editorial claiming the ban was “politically-motivated,” adding that the paper is now delivered by volunteers and private companies. Sears also encouraged readers to distribute the publication inside their own apartment buildings.

In an emailed statement to the Star, Sears said Your Ward News has never violated any laws in either its publication or delivery.

“There are no anti-gay slurs in our paper and the swastika is an ancient Aryan symbol that should be rehabilitated,” he added.

Beaches resident Lisa Kinsella says the newsletter is a familiar but unwelcome sight in her neighbourhood. She says she’s complained to police about it a dozen times since May 2015 after reading content she alleges was pro-rape, white supremacist and “general promotion of hate.”

Kinsella, a founding member of a group called Standing Together Against Mailing Prejudice (STAMP) which has campaigned against the paper, said the paper even went as far as to place a Photoshopped image of her on its front page after she came out opposing it. She says Toronto police must take action to stop Your Ward News from continuing.

“This so-called newspaper is promoting hate; it’s promoting division,” Kinsella said in an email to the Star.