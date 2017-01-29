Man dead, another in critical condition after two separate Gardiner Expressway collisions

A man believed to be in his 20s is dead and another man is in critical condition after two separate collisions on the Gardiner Expressway overnight Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the Gardiner near Spadina Ave. at around 1:25 a.m. after a male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Another male was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision on the Gardiner westbound at South Kingsway, just before 4 a.m. Saturday, said paramedics.

When emergency crews arrived, a vehicle was on fire.

One police officer’s cruiser was struck as he was assisting in closing the road. The officer sustained minor injuries, said Const. Craig Brister of the Toronto Police Service.

The eastbound Gardiner re-opened at around 7:30 a.m., but the westbound lanes are closed indefinitely, Brister said.