No winning ticket for $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next 649 draw on Feb. 1 will be approximately $9 million.
