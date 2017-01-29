News / Toronto

No winning ticket for $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next 649 draw on Feb. 1 will be approximately $9 million.

